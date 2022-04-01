Society Communication activities aim to raise public awareness of children with autism Fifteen centre providing intervention services for children with autism in Vietnam have conducted various communication activities to raise public awareness on the syndrome as part of activities to respond to the World Autism Awareness Day (April 2).

Society Woman jailed for abusing rights to freedom, democracy The Hanoi People’s Court has sentenced a woman to 21 months in prison for “abusing the rights to freedom and democracy to violate interests of the State, rights and legitimate interests of organisations and individuals.”

Society Vietnam News Agency, Phu Tho province sign communication cooperation deal The Government-run Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the People’s Committee of the northern province of Phu Tho signed an agreement on communication cooperation for the 2022-25 period in Viet Tri city on March 31.