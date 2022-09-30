Politics Fifth Vietnam-Laos People Friendship Festival concludes A ceremony was held in Laos’s Savannakhet province on September 29 to wrap up the fifth Vietnam-Laos People Friendship Festival and celebrate the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Friendship and Solidarity Year, the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 45th of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between the two countries.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 30 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son pays official visit to Austria Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son paid an official visit to Austria on September 28 and 29, which is an important event when the two countries are marking the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties (1972-2022).

Politics Vietnam ready to cultivate Flanders-Mekong ties: ambassador Vietnam is ready to cultivate mutually beneficial ties between Belgium’s Flanders and Mekong region, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Nguyen Van Thao.