Can Tho helps consolidate Vietnam-India strategic partnership
The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations and the Vietnam-India Friendship Association in Can Tho city held a get-together on September 29 evening in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties.
An art performance at the get-together (Photo : VNA)Can Tho (VNA) –
The event aimed to popularise the significance and importance of maintaining and consolidating the traditional friendship and strategic partnership between Vietnam and India to local people, especially the young generation.
Indian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Madan Mohan Sethi said that the bilateral multi-faceted cooperation has been developing well. Two-way trade increased from 200 million USD in 2000 to 12.04 billion USD in 2019, but decreased to over 10 billion USD in 2020-2021 due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two nations are striving to raise the figure to 14 billion USD, he added.
Huynh Van Nghiep, President of the Vietnam-India Friendship Association in Can Tho, said that the association has coordinated closely with the Indian Consulate General in organising a wide range of economic and cultural cooperation activities and people-to-people exchanges.
During the COVID-19 outbreak in India, agencies in the Mekong Delta city called on organisations and individuals to help the Indian people combat the pandemic, while Can Tho received much assistance from India in the fields of agriculture and information technology, he highlighted, adding that these activities have contributed to developing the bilateral friendship.
On the same day, the Indian Consul General was received by Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thuc Hien who affirmed that the municipal authorities and people always consider the traditional friendship and solidarity with the Indian people an important factor in international relations for the national safeguarding and development cause of the two countries./.