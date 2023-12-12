Can Tho hopes for growing multifaceted agricultural ties with Australia
Secretary of the Can Tho Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu and other leaders of the Mekong Delta city had a meeting with a delegation of the Australian Embassy in Vietnam led by Ambassador Andrew Goledzinowski on December 12.
Secretary of the Can Tho Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu (R) and Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew Goledzinowski (Photo: VNA)
Hieu said Vietnam is currently the 10th largest trading partner of Australia, which in turn ranks seventh among trading partners of the Southeast Asian nation. The two countries have also strengthened cooperation in climate change response and energy transition.
This is a solid foundation for Can Tho and the Mekong Delta in general to enhance partnerships with Australia, he noted.
The city views applying science and technology to production and business activities, especially agriculture, as a breakthrough step, the official said. It welcomes and will create the best possible conditions for Australian enterprises to explore investment opportunities in this regard.
He went on to say that Can Tho is also stepping up infrastructure investment to cope with flooding and erosion while taking various measures to adapt to climate change, so it also wishes to boost cooperation with foreign partners in the field.
In addition, the local leader also called for collaboration in training health workers, especially in terms of cancer treatment.
For his part, Goledzinowski said that since 2000, the Australian Government has invested 650 million USD in the Mekong Delta to help upgrade infrastructure, boost investment attraction and manpower training, and foster innovation. It has also carried out the Mekong - Australia Partnership programme, focusing on water resource security, energy security, and climate change response, with assistance totalling 94.5 million AUD (62.2 million USD).
Under the Vietnam - Australia strategic partnership, he noted, his country will promote cooperation with Can Tho via the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research to develop hi-tech farming.
The Australian Government has also invested 200 million USD in Vietnam, mostly for climate change response and sustainable growth in the Mekong Delta, the ambassador said. He expressed his hope that the two countries will further reinforce ties in hi-tech agriculture adapting to climate change./.