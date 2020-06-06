Can Tho hotels, tourism services offer attractive discounts
More than 20 travel agencies including hotels, resorts and tour operators have registered for the Can Tho’s tourism stimulus programme, according to the city's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
Hotels and tourism services in Can Tho city, which has many interesting tourism spots, are offering many discounts to visitors. (Photo: dulich.tuoitre.vn)
HCM City (VNS/VNA) — More than 20 travel agencies including hotels, resorts and tour operators have registered for the Can Tho’s tourism stimulus programme, according to the city's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
The programme offers reductions in room rates and tourism services.
Specifically, some four- to five-star hotels will reduce 20 percent of the room rate and 10 percent of the rent for conference and seminar rooms.
Some tourism destinations have also offered attractive discounts on their services.
Travel agencies with branches in the Mekong Delta city have also participated in the stimulus programme, offering discouts ranging from 10 percent to 54 percent on some of their tours.
Nguyen Khanh Tung, director of Can Tho municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said that a tourism festival would be held between June 19 and 20 in the city to introduce new tourism products and connect tourism businesses./.