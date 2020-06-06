Business Vietnam Airlines to open two new domestic routes National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will open two new routes this month connecting Vinh city in the central province of Nghe An with Phu Quoc Island in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang and Nha Trang city in central Khanh Hoa province.

Business E-commerce floor for lychee launched An e-commerce trading floor for Vietnamese lychee products will be launched this month.

Business Sacombank sets to achieve 110.6 million USD in pre-tax profit in 2020 Shareholders of Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank) approved the bank’s financial statements for last year, a number of targets for this year, profit distribution plans and other important proposals at its annual general meeting held online on June 5.

Business SMEs assisted to tap into opportunities from EVFTA Vietnam’s small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) received updates on the latest information relating to the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) at an online conference held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (VINASME) on June 5.