The new parking centre can accommodate 1,000 cars and motorbikes with smart technology. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – A nine-storey car and motorbike parking centre was inaugurated and put into operation in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on September 20.

Covering an area of 2,600 sq.m and built with total investment of 158 billion VND (6.5 million USD), the parking centre can accommodate 1,000 cars and motorbikes with smart technology.

This is the first, largest and most modern of its kind in the city. It has two large capacity elevators to lift cars to park on floors while motorcycles have separate ways to the floors in a spiral direction. The parking space is equipped with an automatic foam fire extinguishing system.

Le Van Thong, Director of the Can Tho Investment and Development Fund - the investor of the project, said the parking centre applies smart technology, camera surveillance and specialised software which can identify and provide detailed information about parking locations, time and number plates, among others.

The centre announced a free parking programme from September 20 to the end of November, from 5:00 to 22:00 every day.

After that, parking fees will be charged from 20,000 VND (0.82 USD) to 25,000 VND (1 USD) for each hour and up to 1.5 million VND a month for a car while motorbike parking fees will be charged from 3,000-6,000 per vehicle.

According to a planning project approved by the People’s Committee of Can Tho city, 168 parking centres have called for investment with a total area of 29 hectares./.