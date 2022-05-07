Vice Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee Duong Tan Hien (right) speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – Can Tho city wishes to receive financial support for the implementation of urban planning from Spain and its experience to help it develop a smart city as well as fully exploiting cultural and architectural values of Can Tho river banks, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Tan Hien has said.



He made the statement on May 6 at a working session with Nesto Santos Franco, Economic and Commercial Counselor at the Spanish Embassy in Vietnam, on proposals relating to the urban reconstruction plan and new model development for the city’s downtown area in line with the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) model.



TOD can be regarded as an urban development model that optimise the residential, business and leisure space within walking distance of public transport



Can Tho has been implementing many projects to expand its cultural and commercial centres and architectural landscapes, Hien said, adding that however, the urban development of the city is still not commensurate with its central position in the Mekong Delta.



The urban planning scheme will span over 360 hectares, mainly focusing on the Can Tho river banks. It aims to improve the architectural landscape, and cultural and commercial services in Ninh Kieu wharf area.



Franco said he highly appreciated the initiative and feasibility of the plan for urban reconstruction and development for the city’s centre, adding that Spain has a lot of experience in developing this model.

Spain and Vietnam have signed many financial cooperation programmes with priority given to climate change response, he said, adding that these are advantages for Spain to support Can Tho to effectively implement the plan.



Franco suggested the city focus on detailed planning on urban infrastructure development included in the plan.



Attention should be paid to the expansion of a tram system, which can connect the Ninh Kieu wharf area with neighboring localities, he said./.