Can Tho office to support reintegration of returning migrant women
Another One-Stop Service Office (OSSO) was launched in Can Tho on March 3 to facilitate sustainable reintegration of returning migrant women in the Mekong Delta city.
OSSO Can Tho is part of the project “Strengthening Vietnamese capacity for sustainable reintegration of returning women migrants and their households in Vietnam” implemented by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in cooperation with the Women’s Union of Vietnam.
Funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), the project has been carried out in Hanoi, Hai Duong, Hai Phong, Can Tho and Hau Giang since March 2020.
OSSO Can Tho aims to provide returning migrant women and their families in Can Tho and other Mekong Delta provinces with free counselling, consultation and support services on legal advice, psychological assistance, education - training - apprenticeship, employment, loan support, health and medical care, gender-based violence prevention, family and children.
It also unites local and foreign organisations in a network that offers help to returning migrant women and their family members from the Republic of Korea and other countries so they can get access to support services for sustainable reintegration.
The establishment of OSSO in Can Tho is strategically meaningful as the city is home to a large number of returning migrant women, said Ha Thi Nga, Chairwoman of the Women’s Union of Vietnam, adding that the union’s Can Tho chapter is offering practical support for Vietnamese women whose spouses are foreigners./.