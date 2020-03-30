Society Singapore’s Temasek Foundation International presents ventilators to Vietnam Singapore’s Temasek Foundation International on March 29 presented 10 ventilators to Vietnam in support of its treatment for COVID-19 patients.

Society Embassy supports Vietnamese stranded in Singapore due to COVID-19 The Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore has liaised with relevant agencies of the host country to ask for help in visa extension and residence procedures for Vietnamese citizens who have been stranded in the country and wish to return home.

Society Vietnam to deal with COVID-19 pandemic effectively: Russian expert A Russian expert has expressed his belief that Vietnam will deal with the COVID-19 pandemic effectively, thereby helping fulfill its role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021.

Society Vietnamese in Algeria urged to strictly follow anti-pandemic regulations The Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria has asked all Vietnamese citizens to strictly abide by regulations on COVID-19 prevention in the host country since the situation is developing complicatedly.