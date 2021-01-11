Students join an activity of kindergarten (Photo: VNA)



Can Tho (VNA) – The American Collegiate Academy bilingual kindergarten is promised to be among those with the most advanced teaching method in Can Tho city and the Mekong Delta at large, said Duong Tan Hien, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee during the school’s inaugural ceremony on January 10.

Located in Hung Phu ward of the city’s Cai Rang district, the kindergarten covers an area of over 7,000 sq.m. It has more than 20 classrooms and support facilities. The first students will begin attending school in March.

At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

A member of Aston English Centre System, the school will devise curriculum in both Vietnamese and English in keeping with the Ministry of Education and Training’s training programme.

Considering Can Tho’s position as the urban hub of the Mekong Delta, due regard has been paid to education, especially kindergarten. A host of quality private and international schools have been set up in the city over the past five years after the introduction of various policies in investment attraction./.