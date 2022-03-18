Can Tho to host Agritechnica Asia Live 2022
The 2022 Agritechnica Asia Live – Field Demonstrations of Agricultural Machinery is scheduled to take place in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho this August, as heard a working session on March 18.
At the event (Photo: VNA)Can Tho (VNA) – The 2022 Agritechnica Asia Live – Field Demonstrations of Agricultural Machinery is scheduled to take place in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho this August, as heard a working session on March 18.
The session was co-organised by the Ministry of Agricultural and Rural Development (MARD), the municipal People’s Committee and other units involved, discussing the organisation of the event.
The 2022 Agritechnica Asia Live aims to foster sustainable mechanisation by demonstrating the use of up-to-date technologies in the local cropping systems. It is expected to attract 3,000 – 4,000 participants, including farmers, machinery owners, service providers, scientists, and businessmen, in Vietnam and abroad.
Katharina Staske, managing director of the German Agricultural Society (DLG) in Thailand, said the effectiveness of demonstrations of agricultural machines and advanced technology is obvious and has been proven over the years.
The DLG is the organiser of the Agritechnica Asia events.
The Agritechnica Asia Live in Can Tho is different from other editions, as apart from the display of equipment, mechanisation machinery and technology in agricultural production, field demonstrations are scheduled, she added.
Deputy Minister of Agricultural and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam said helping cut cost and increase productivity in farming production, mechanization has been applied in many agricultural stages in Vietnam.
Upcoming field demonstrations are important in changing farmers’ awareness of the application for improved production value chains, the official noted.
Nam recommended partners involved in the organisation of the trade fair outline benefits that farmers in the Delta can benefit from this event; and select and organise equipment and machinery suitable to the mechanisation chain in Vietnam’s fields so that people can apply the modern machines on their fields./.