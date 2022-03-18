Culture - Sports Reading Culture Ambassador Contest 2022 to be launched in April The Reading Culture Ambassador Contest 2022 is expected to be launched on April 1, aiming to boost the reading culture among the young generation, contributing to the creation of a learning society.

Culture - Sports Da Nang hosts large-scale sporting events to attract tourists The culture and sports sector of the central city of Da Nang is to host an array of large-scale sporting activities this year to attract tourists now that Vietnam officially has resumed international tourism.