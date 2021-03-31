Can Tho University looks to be among top regional, global education establishments
Can Tho University (CTU) is expected to be among top universities in Asia and the world in some fields by 2025, and become a local pioneer in innovation, training, scientific research and technology transfer, according to Rector of the university Prof. Ha Thanh Toan.
At the ceremony
Toan made the statement at a ceremony to mark the 55th anniversary of the university on March 31.
Toan noted that trends in higher education have been focusing on training quality, internationalisation in training, scientific research and technology transfer cooperation, community development, and digitalisation.
He highlighted the CTU's connection with the socio-economic development of the Mekong Delta over the past 50 years and strength on international cooperation as one of the university's advantages to realise this orientation.
Can Tho University, for many years, has been among in the group of five best universities in Vietnam under the Webometrics rankings, and the top 500 in Asia under the QS Asia University Rankings by the British education company Quacquarelli Symonds.
In particular, in 2020, for the first time in terms of agriculture, the university was ranked in the 251-300 group of the QS World University Rankings by Subject by the Quacquarelli Symonds. This is also the highest place in the field for Vietnamese universities.
Can Tho University has been cooperating with over 130 institutes, education institutions and organisations across the world. It has implemented a number of foreign-funded projects.
Founded on March 31, 1966, the CTU now is an education establishment with many areas of training and research in the Mekong Delta./.