Politics Vietnamese leaders congratulate Laos on 44th National Day Leaders of Vietnam on December 1 sent congratulations to their Lao counterparts on the 44th National Day of Laos (December 2).

Politics Vietnam, Romania tighten bilateral cooperation The Vietnam-Romania Friendship Association under the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) held a get-together in Hanoi on November 30 by to mark the 101st Great Union Day of Romania (December 1).

Politics PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets voters in Hai Phong Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the National Assembly deputy delegation of Hai Phong city met with voters in Cat Hai district on November 30 on the outcomes of the NA’s freshly-concluded 8th session.

Politics NA leader hails An Giang border guard force’s performance National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has lauded the efforts of the border guard force of An Giang in managing the national border and ensuring political security as well as social order and safety in border areas over the years.