Can Tho, US discuss prospect of bilateral cooperation
US Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Marie C. Damour (Photo: usembassy)
Can Tho (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho Truong Quang Hoai Nam held a working session with new US Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Marie C. Damour to discuss the prospect of bilateral cooperation in various areas on December 2.
Damour lauded Can Tho as an economic hub of the region with quality agro-fisheries products that attracted US investors.
She expressed her hope that Can Tho and the US will benefit from a common strategy with orientations to studying for multi-sectoral development and priorities to agriculture, environment protection and climate change response.
Next year, the US Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service (ARS) will send agriculture experts to Can Tho to study how to remove barriers in agriculture development, with a focus on food safety, improvement of soil and nutrition, as well as farm produce and seafood quality.
They will also look to improve the capacity of local researchers, farmers and science staff.
Damour also wished that Can Tho and the ARS will address issues in agricultural development such as improving the output and quality of farm produce, protecting land and water resources, and ensuring food safety and hygiene.
According to her, the US side will continue working closely with Can Tho to carry out clean air and greenhouse gas emission projects to improve the city’s resilience to climate change, mostly in inner city and major manufacturing and processing zones.
Vice Chairman Nam agreed with the US Consulate General’s proposals and committed all possible support for US partners.
He said he hoped that the diplomat will serve as a bridge to help Can Tho access US investors and projects, as well as hold regular meetings to popularise Can Tho’s strengths and potential./.
