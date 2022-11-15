Can Tho, US step up health, education cooperation
Authorities of Can Tho and representatives of the US Consulate General in HCM City agreed to boost their comprehensive cooperation in health, education and renewable energy at their November 15 meeting in the Mekong Delta city.
Lauding the US’s capacity in these fields, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Hong stated Can Tho encourages the implementation of US programmes and projects in the city and the enhancement of regular cooperation between the two sides.
He asked the US to grant more scholarships and provide related information for eligible students, teachers and civil servants from Can Tho to further their study and research in the North American nation.
In response, US Consul General Susan Burns said in addition to promoting trade and people-to-people diplomacy, she will make efforts to help Vietnam realise its climate change and clean energy targets.
She added that she will continue to introduce US businesses to invest in Can Tho in the fields of processing, infrastructure and healthcare.
The diplomat unveiled that the US will also launch many undergraduate and graduate programmes in the city and expand related programmes and the exchange of students between Can Tho and leading US universities.
In the first ten months of 2022, Can Tho earned 147.67 million USD from exports to the US. The city currently houses three US-funded projects./.