Can Tho voters informed about outcomes of NA’s 8th session
National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has informed voters in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho about the outcomes of the freshly concluded 8th session of the parliament.
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the meeting with voters in Phong Dien district of Can Tho city on November 28 (Photo: VNA)
Can Tho (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has informed voters in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho about the outcomes of the freshly concluded 8th session of the parliament.
During a meeting with constituents in Phong Dien town in the district of the same name on November 28, Ngan noted that all laws, codes and resolutions passed at the latest sitting are important legal foundations for further ensuring human rights, as well as the basic rights and obligations of citizens. They also provide legal grounds for the country to boost socio-economic development, ensure defence-security, and accelerate economic integration into the world, she said.
The NA also recently approved and coordinated with relevant agencies to organise a conference on the implementation of its resolution adopting the master plan on socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas for 2021-2030, Ngan said.
The chairwoman added that Phong Dien is the first district in Can Tho to be recognised as a new-style rural area.
Describing Can Tho as a bright spot in the building of new-style countryside, she said while the country targets that about 50 percent of all the communes nationwide will complete this work in 2020, the city is set to fulfill this target by the end of this year.
At the meeting, local residents voiced concerns about the quality and progress of some major transport projects, wastewater discharge into rivers, and riverbank erosion.
The NA leader said violations during the implementation of public investment projects, including transport ones, will be handled strictly. She stressed that capital must be disbursed on schedule and investment management must be carried out in line with law so as not to make losses to the State and the people.
Regarding environmental issues, Ngan requested authorities of Can Tho city, including Phong Dien district, to have a better grasp of the adherence to laws on environmental protection in order to take measures to ensure people’s lives and health.
Pointing out that the Mekong Delta is facing numerous challenges posed by climate change, she said the State has been carrying out a national target programme on climate change response and, at the same time, promoting the sustainable development of the region in adaptation to this global phenomenon.
Meetings between parliamentarians and voters are regular activities before and after each session of the NA./.