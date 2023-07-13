Business PM urges settlement of site clearance, material problems of transport projects Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 13 demanded drastic moves to tackle bottlenecks related to site clearance and construction materials facing key transport projects nationwide.

Business Ninh Thuan profits from sci-tech application to agriculture Many farming households and cooperatives in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan have been applying scientific and technological advances to promote productivity, produce quality, and agritourism, thus boosting farm produce sale and economic value from agriculture.

Business Binh Phuoc sees impressive surge in FDI attraction The southern province of Binh Phuoc attracted 16 FDI projects totaling 632 million USD in the first half of 2023, making it among Vietnam’s top 10 FDI attractors in the period for the first time.

Business PVEP targets 1.8 million tonnes of oil equivalent in H2 The PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP) – a subsidiary of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) - is targeting to exploit 1.8 million tonnes of oil equivalent in the second half of this year, the corporation has announced.