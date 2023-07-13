Canada issues final conclusion on anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese copper pipe fittings
The Trade Remedies Authority under the Ministry of Industry and Trade said Canada has recently issued its final conclusion on the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy probe into Vietnamese copper pipe fittings.
According to the authority, the Canadian side held that dumping and subsidies may reoccur for the products, and is currently examining whether the termination of the anti-dumping and countervailing duties would continue to harm its manufacturing industry.
The final determination is expected to be issued on November 22.
If Canada concludes that its manufacturing sector would be further hurt due to the termination, Vietnamese copper pipe fittings will continue to be subject to taxation for a five-year period.
If not, the country will stop imposing anti-dumping and countervailing duties on the Vietnamese products./.