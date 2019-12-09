Canada vows to help Can Tho in agriculture, health care, environment
Canadian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Kyle Nunas (L) and Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Thi Hong Anh (Photo: VNA)
Can Tho (VNA) – Canadian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Kyle Nunas and authorities of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on December 9 committed to bolstering bilateral cooperation in various areas, especially agriculture, health care and environment.
During a working session in the city, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Thi Hong Anh said it is developing high-tech, eco-friendly and sustainable agriculture, as well as high-quality health care, which are also Canada’s strengths.
She added that the city calls on foreign investors to provide modern equipment for a local cardiovascular hospital project.
According to her, Can Tho also plans to establish a disease control centre to improve forecast and prevention of diseases for local residents.
Nunas, for his part, said Canada is well-known for high-quality medical services, that is why the supply of modern equipment is within its capability.
On agriculture, he said the Canadian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City will serve as a bridge for Can Tho agriculture firms, especially processors, to seek business opportunities.
On the basis of the environment protection agreement signed between the two Prime Ministers, he said the office will take concrete actions in response to climate change.
The diplomat added that Canada provides scholarships for international students each year to study climate change response with simple requirements. In the near future, the Canadian government will also offer scholarships to mid-level officials in the field.
Both sides also discussed solutions to agricultural wastes and industrial garbage via cooperation between the two countries’ enterprises.
Statistics from the municipal Department of Foreign Affairs show that Can Tho’s exports to Canada hit 7.7 million USD last year, mostly rice, agro-fisheries, and apparel while spending 19.9 million USD on importing materials, machinery and equipment./.
