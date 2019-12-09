Society Russian scholars optimistic about Vietnam – Russia ties Russian experts and scholars have expressed their optimism about the prospects of Vietnam – Russia bilateral ties, on the occasion of the ongoing Russia visit by National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Society JICA-funded waste-to-power project benefits Can Tho Officials of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho had a working session with representatives from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on December 9 to discuss a project to reduce domestic waste in Can Tho in the coming time.

Society Top legislator visits university in Russia National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan visited the Kazan Federal University in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, on December 9 as part of her ongoing official visit to Russia.

Society Former US First Lady Michelle Obama visits Mekong Delta school Former US First Lady Michelle Obama and representatives of the Girls Opportunity Alliance under the Obama Foundation, visited the Can Giuoc school in the Mekong Delta province of Long An on December 9.