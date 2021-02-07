Canadians laud CPV’s leadership in Vietnam’s victories
A plenary session of the 13th National Congress of CPV (Photo: VNA)Ottawa (VNA) – The Canada-Vietnam Friendship Society (CVFS) held a webinar highlighting the freshly-ended 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on February 6, attracting the participation of scholars from Canada, the UK, the US and Argentina.
The webinar provided information about a political event which has historical significance for the Vietnamese people, and is an important milestone during the CPV’s development process.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Canada Pham Cao Phong briefed participants on major achievements Vietnam has gained over the past 91 years under the leadership of the CPV.
The country’s socio-political system has been stabilised; its defence security, independence and sovereignty maintained; and the spiritual and material lives of its people improved.
Vietnam has to date established diplomatic ties with 189 out of 193 United Nations members, and had economic linkages with 230 partners, with 17 free trade agreements signed with 58 partners, he stated.
Regarding the Vietnam-Canada relations, he stressed that the two countries commit to considering two-way trade and investment as the main driver for the bilateral ties. Both sides are also cooperating with each other in dealing with such global challenges as climate change, food security and environmental protection.
Participants at the webinar discussed Vietnam’s socialist-oriented market economy. Canadian friends showed their wish to learn from Vietnam’s experience in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
They also expressed respect for the country’s successes in the past struggle for national liberation as well as the current nation building and safeguarding cause under the leadership of the CPV./.