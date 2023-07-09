Cao Bang border guards detect foreigners with illegal entry
Border guards of the northern province of Cao Bang have caught a man red-handed for arranging illegal entry into Vietnam for four Chinese nationals.
The four Chinese nationals illegally entering Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
The Ngoc Con border guard post said that on July 7 morning, while its soldiers were patrolling the area of Dong Luong and Chi Choi hamlets of Dinh Phong commune, Trung Khanh district, they detected suspicious signs from a car stopping on Provincial Road 213 to pick up four men and preparing to move towards Trung Khanh township.
Examining the car, they found a 33-year-old Vietnamese driver from the northern province of Vinh Phuc and four Chinese men who failed to show personal papers.
The driver admitted that a person he had got acquainted via Facebook hired him to go from Vinh Phuc to Trung Khanh district of Cao Bang to illegally carry the Chinese nationals to Hanoi.
The Chinese men said they entered Vietnam to move to Thailand to seek jobs.
An investigation into the case of illegal entry arrangement was launched, with the persons involved and the seized objects handed over to the investigation security agency of the Cao Bang Department of Public Security./.