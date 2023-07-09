Society Vietnamese, Chinese border stations conduct joint border line patrol Border guard units from the northern Vietnamese province of Dien Bien and the Chinese province of Yunnan carried out a joint patrol on July 7 to promote coordination in border management and protection, maintaining security and order in border areas.

Society Vietnam-Russia Tropical Centre a symbol of bilateral relationship Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien on July 6 paid a courtesy visit to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko as part of the Vietnamese officer’s trip to the country.

Society Siblings jailed for organising illegal emigration to Canada A man from the central province of Ha Tinh and his younger brother have been sentenced to 36 months and 30 months in prision, respectively, for “organising others to flee abroad.”

Society Solutions sought to maintain security, socio-economic development in Central Highlands Participants at a conference in Hanoi on July 7 proposed solutions to contribute to maintaining stability, security and order, and socio-economic development in the Central Highlands.