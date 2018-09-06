The ASEAN Photo and Documentary Exhibition will be launched in Cao Bang province on September 7 (Photo: vietnamnet.vn)

- The ASEAN Photo and Documentary Exhibition will be launched in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang on September 7.This will be the first time the province has hosted an international photo exhibition.The exhibition will feature around 500 photographs, of which 300 are about ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), and the rest about Cao Bang; 30 documentaries about ASEAN; and stamps and seals of ASEAN countries.Photos displayed are arranged in themes such as beauty, traditional culture, ethnic minorities, and environmental protection work of ASEAN countries.The three-day event, jointly organised by the Ministry of Information and Communication and the Cao Bang People’s Committee, is expected to give visitors an insight into countries and people in the ASEAN Community, and promote mutual understanding as well as friendship and unity among ASEAN people.This is also an opportunity for Cao Bang to introduce its economic and tourism potential to international friends.Cao Bang, a northern mountainous province, is home to many ethnic groups like Tay, Nung, Mong and Dao.It is home to the magnificent Ban Gioc waterfall, the fourth largest border waterfall; the UNESCO-recognised global geopark Non Nuoc Cao Bang; and the historic site Pac Po Cave where late President Ho Chi Minh lived for a short time after he returned to Vietnam from abroad to lead the Vietnamese revolution against France.-VNA