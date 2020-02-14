‘Cap sac’ ritual of Dao Tien people
-
'Cap sac' ritual is divided into three levels: three lamps, seven lamps and twelve lamps, which mean the number of lamps the person passing the ritual is granted. In the photo: A Dao Tien woman dresses up for Cap sac ritual (Photo: VNA)
-
The 12-lamp level ritual of Dao Tien ethnic people (Photo: VNA)
-
Due to the complexity of the 12-lamp level ritual, not all Dao Tien families can afford to perform the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
-
A special ladder for ascending to the altar, the steps made of crossed swords placed diagonally across each other (Photo: VNA)
-
A special ladder for ascending to the altar, the steps made of crossed swords placed diagonally across each other (Photo: VNA)
-
The ‘Cap Sac’ ritual is an indispensable proceeding in the life of every Dao Tien male as it helps him earn the recognition of being mature enough to join in the community’s major activities (Photo: VNA)
-
Each level of ‘Cap sac’reflects a different meaning (Photo: VNA)