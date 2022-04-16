Do Hung Dung will be the captain of Vietnam's U23 football team at SEA Games 31(Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Members of the Vietnam's U23 football team who will play at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) were announced on April 15, with the captain’s armband given to Do Hung Dung.



Midfielder Ly Cong Hoang Anh and striker Nguyen Tien Linh will be vice captains of the team at this regional sports event.



In an interview granted to the press before a training session of the team at the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF)’s Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre, Dung said “what we care most about is the final result of the team”.



He said as a captain, he will give maximum support to young players, so they can make the best performance at SEA Games 31.



The VFF, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and all fans hope the U23 Vietnam to have a successful tournament, he said, adding that the team really aspires to do this.



All member of the team have trained hard, aiming for a successful tournament, Dung said.



As scheduled, Vietnam’s U23 football team moved to Phu Tho on April 15 evening to prepare for an international friendly match with the U20 team of the Republic of Korea, which will take place at Viet Tri Stadium on April 19. The teams will re-play at Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi on April 22.



These matches are hoped to help the Vietnamese team evaluate its forces and perfect their tactics before entering SEA Games 31./.