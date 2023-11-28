Business Ample room remains for Vietnam-China trade: Meeting The 12th meeting of the Vietnam-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Committee took place in Hanoi on November 27 under the co-chair by Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao who is on an official visit to Vietnam from November 25 – 28.

Business High economic growth in Q4 expected to push up whole year’s performance: Experts Expecting a growth rate of 7% in the fourth quarter, Vietnam has high possibility to achieve about 5% growth for the whole year, held experts, assessing that although the figure is under the target of 6.5%, it is still a positive result.

Business Vietnam exports shrimp to 100 countries, territories: Authority Vietnam is exporting shrimp to about 100 countries and territories across the world, according to the General Department of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.