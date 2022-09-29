Business Construction starts on Long Thanh airport’s flight management works Work started on September 29 on flight management works – the component Project No.2 in the first phase of the Long Thanh International Airport Project in the southern province of Dong Nai.

Business Vietnam to become “new Asian tiger”: Italian journal Vietnam may become a “new tiger” in Asia, commented Italy’s La Repubblica daily after the World Bank raised the Southeast Asian country’s growth forecast.

Business Binh Duong posts nearly 8 billion USD in trade surplus The southern industrial hub of Binh Duong recorded close to 8 billion USD worth of trade surplus in the first nine months of this year, as heard at a September 28 meeting that reviewed the province’s socio-economic growth.

Business Vietnam among world’s best performers in digital banking: Official Vietnam is among the world’s best performers in digital banking, with around 15 trillion VND in total poured into digital transformation, Le Anh Dung, Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s Payment Department, told a talk show on September 28.