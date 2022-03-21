Business Vietnamese, Lao businesses work to speed up strategic cooperation projects Vietnamese and Lao businesses discussed ways to speed up the implementation of large-scale Vietnamese-invested projects in Laos and seek new cooperation projects of strategic importance during a workshop in Vientiane on March 21.

Business Vietnamese enterprises advised to take advantage of UKVFTA to boost exports to UK The United Kingdom is the second largest economy in Europe, with a free trade policy and a large demand for agricultural imports so Vietnamese exporting firms, particularly coffee exporters, should make use of opportunities brought about by the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) as well as issue a strategy to approach potential partners to push up exports to this market, according to Vietnamese Trade Office in the UK.

Business Portal launched to track foreign suppliers on digital platforms The General Department of Taxation on March 21 held a conference to launch a portal for foreign suppliers and an electronic tax mobile app - Etax-Mobile.

Business Vietnam boasts potential waiting to be exploited: Malaysian minister Being the ninth-largest foreign investor, Malaysia’s presence in Vietnam is a positive trajectory for strengthening bilateral trade between the two countries, making Vietnam an important investment destination, especially in utilities, manufacturing and real estate development, said a Malaysian official.