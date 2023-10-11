Business EuroCham affirms close coordination with Vietnam to seize new chances The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) will keep close coordination with Vietnam to seize new opportunities and expand cooperation in important fields, its leaders said at a seminar held in Brussels on October 9.

Politics Vietnam, UK’s West Midlands region look toward closer ties A seminar connecting Vietnam and the West Midlands region of the UK took place in the UK city of Birmingham on October 10.

Business Digital transformation helps enhance capacity, competitives for enterprises Digital transformation is the most effective way to help businesses improve their capacity and competitiveness, and adapt to new trends and situations, according to Nguyen Duc Trung, Deputy Director of the Enterprise Development Department (EDD) at the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

Business Japanese businesses seek investment opportunities in Mekong Delta The Can Tho branch of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) on October 10 organised a meeting between Japanese businesses and Vietnamese firms operating in the Mekong Delta, aiming to provide them with opportunities to connect and seek cooperation.