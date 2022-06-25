Business Hanoi applies IT to enhance value of agricultural products Despite production and market difficulties due to the pandemic and climate change, many districts, firms and organisations in Hanoi's agricultural sector have remained strong thanks to the application of science and information technology.

Business Banking shares plummet to attractive prices The banking industry may have a hard time reaching its 2022 profit growth targets, but share valuations have dropped significantly to attractive prices.

Business Electronic documentation system fundamental to digital economy Enterprises are gradually switching to an electronic documentation system, underpinning the nation’s efforts to develop the digital economy.

Business Seafood export takes larger bite out of foreign markets Seafood shipments overseas have risen in the first half of 2022, and experts say Tra fish exports can increase the market share in the EU, while that of shrimp has a lot of room for growth in Canada.