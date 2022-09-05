Business Viglacera sells made-in-Vietnam construction materials in 40 countries Viglacera Corporation JSC has exported made-in-Vietnam construction materials to over 40 countries across the world, becoming one of the leading construction material production businesses in the country.

Business Maintenance of Dung Quat oil refinery slated for mid-2023 Dung Quat Refinery will undertake the fifth maintenance that will last for 50 days from June 22, 2023, according to Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Joint Stock Company (BSR).

Business Quang Ninh works hard on sustainable import-export development Authorities of the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh have taken a wide range of specific solutions to gradually remove difficulties and restore import-export activities, towards achieving its twin goals of effectively combating the COVID-19 and boosting economic growth.

Business Securities companies’ race heats up amid low market liquidity The capital scale of securities companies has grown robustly in the past two years. In the context of the current sharp decline in market liquidity, this resource is somewhat redundant, and the race to attract customers is heating up.