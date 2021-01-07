The trial run of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project completed in December 2020 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi’s Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project is scheduled to complete on March 31, said Nguyen Khanh Tung, Vice Director of the project’s Management Board.



At a meeting of the board in Hanoi on January 7, he explained that the project has failed to be finished as earlier set schedule due to various difficulties, including impacts from COVID-19 pandemic.



The trial run of the project completed in December 2020 with more than 70,000km of operations and thousands of train trips tested, enabling the system to operate commercially, said Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The at the meeting.

He added that Hanoi is ready to receive the project, asking the Management Board to give priority to completing it.

Running from Cat Linh in Ba Dinh district to Ha Dong district, the railway, funded with Chinese ODA, has a total investment capital of approximately 886 million USD after several adjustments.



The system is designed to have a main elevated line of more than 13km, 12 stations, and 13 trains. Each train, whose designed speed reaches 80 km per hour, has four carriages capable of carrying over 900 passengers./.



