Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway project scheduled to complete in late March
Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi’s Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project is scheduled
to complete on March 31, said Nguyen Khanh
Tung, Vice Director of the project’s Management Board.
At a meeting of the board in Hanoi on January 7, he explained that the project has failed to be finished as earlier set schedule due to various difficulties, including impacts from COVID-19 pandemic.
The trial run of the project completed in December 2020 with more than 70,000km of operations and thousands of train trips tested, enabling the system to operate commercially, said Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The at the meeting.
He added that Hanoi is ready to receive the project, asking the Management Board to give priority to completing it.
Running from Cat
Linh in Ba Dinh district to Ha Dong district, the railway, funded with Chinese
ODA, has a total investment capital of approximately 886 million USD after
several adjustments.
The system is designed to have a main elevated line of more than 13km, 12 stations, and 13 trains. Each train, whose designed speed reaches 80 km per hour, has four carriages capable of carrying over 900 passengers./.