Celebrating 68th Vietnamese Doctors’ Day
Additional measles - rubella vaccine shots are administered at schools in Hai Ba Trung district, Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
The Cardiovascular Centre at the Can Tho Central General Hospital successfully operates on and saves the life of a patient with three-vessel coronary artery disease and a rare blood type, by applying autologous blood transfusion techniques (November 2020). (Photo: VNA)
Health workers in Ho Bon commune, Mu Cang Chai district, Yen Bai province, guide people on how to protect themselves from disease during the changing seasons. (Photo: VNA)
Emergency transportation of a patient by helicopter from Truong Sa Island to Military Medical Hospital 175 in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)
To quickly administer the COVID-19 vaccination programme nationwide to limit the spread of the pandemic, district-level health centres in Hanoi strengthen their efforts, especially for the 3rd and 4th doses (August 2022). (Photo: VNA)
Doctors at the Thu Duc District Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City successfully perform a coronary artery bypass on a 60-year-old patient, without using an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine (September 2020). This was one of the most advanced heart surgeries and normally only performed at large hospitals. (Photo: VNA)