Business Group of investors invest 650 million USD in Vinhomes A group of investors led by US-based private equity firm KKR, including Temasek Holding of Singapore, invested 15.1 trillion VND (650 million USD) in a stake of the Vinhomes Joint Stock Company (Vinhomes).

Business Deputies debate 30 percent tax exemption for SMEs A policy that may grant up to 30 percent tax exemption for small-to-medium-sized business (SMEs) to mitigate the adverse effects of COVID-19 was discussed by National Assembly deputies during a meeting in Hanoi on June 16.

Business Reference exchange rate down 9 VND on June 17 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,240 VND per USD on June 17, down 9 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnamese bananas hit shelves of Lotte Mart in RoK Vietnamese bananas have hit the shelves of Lotte Mart in the Republic of Korea (RoK) - the first time the fruit has been distributed in the country via a large supermarket chain.