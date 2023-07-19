Health Vietnam calls for WHO’s support in responding to new health challenges Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on July 18 called on the World Health Organisation (WHO) to support Vietnam in responding to new health challenges and particularly enhancing the capacity of its grassroots health care system.

Health Children’s HeartLink recognises first excellent cardiac centre in Vietnam Children's HeartLink, a US non-governmental organisation specialising in supporting developing countries in the field of pediatric cardiac care, awarded an Excellent Cardiac Centre certification to the Pediatric Cardiac Centre at Children's Hospital 1 in Ho Chi Minh City on July 18.

Health HCM City to offer free annual health check-ups for elderly residents Ho Chi Minh City’s health sector plans to offer free annual health check-ups for elderly residents aged 60 and above in an effort to reduce medical costs for them and improve their quality of life.

Health HCM City needs over 1.7 million vaccine doses for expanded immunisation programme Ho Chi Minh City needs more than 1.7 million doses of 12 types of vaccines for children under the expanded immunisation programme between now and June 2024, according to a report to the municipal People’s Committee sent by the Department of Health.