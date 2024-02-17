Central Highlands gongs not only have a special attraction in the diversity and distinctiveness of performing techniques, but also symbolise the life of indigenous ethnic communities. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Central Highlands boasts a diverse culture which is enriched by ethnic minority groups from many parts of the country, thus the region has huge potential for cultural tourism development.

According to Prof. Dr. Trinh Quang Phu, Director of the Oriental Development Research Institute, the Central Highlands retains many tangible and intangible cultural heritages which have both historical and unique aesthetic values. These precious intangibles include Nha Rong (communal house), Nha Dai (long house), dan da or lithophone (a stone musical instrument played by ethnic minority groups in the Central Highlands of Vietnam), festivals and folk literature treasures with epic and folk songs, passed down through many generations.

A gong performance of artisans in the Central Highlands. (Photo: VNA)

VNA