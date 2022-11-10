Central Highlands province officially exports macadamia to Japan
The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak has exported the first batch of macadamia to Japan via the official channel.
A ceremony marking the export of the more than 6 tonnes of macadamia, worth about 2 billion VND (80,426 USD), was held in Krong Nang district on November 9. (Photo: VNA)Dak Lak (VNA) – The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak has exported the first batch of macadamia to Japan via the official channel.
A ceremony marking the export of the more than 6 tonnes of the nut, worth about 2 billion VND (80,426 USD), was held in Krong Nang district on November 9.
The district is home to 2,363 hectares of macadamia, of which more than 1,000 hectares are harvestable with a total output of over 1,700 tonnes, according to Chairman of the district People’s Committee Vu Van My.
Krong Nang macadamia has been certified by the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam under the Ministry of Science and Technology, he added.
Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Luu Van Khoi said macadamia is expected to contribute significantly to the locality’s export revenue in the time ahead.
The export to demanding Japan will also open up opportunities for local businesses to access other big markets worldwide, while helping local farmers earn more from the product, he noted.
On this occasion, exporter Damaca Nguyen Phuong JSC signed a memorandum of understanding on the shipment with its Japanese partner OLTY.Co./.