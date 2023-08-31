At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong (VNA) – A trade connectivity event between firms from the Central Highlands provinces and India was held in Da Lat city, Lam Dong province on August 31, with over 40 Indian and 70 regional businesses operating in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, tourism and education taking part.



Speaking at the event, Consul General of India in Ho Chi Minh City Madan Mohan Sethi affirmed that India is a huge market with over 40 major cities and is rapidly developing in all aspects, especially in agriculture, apparel, tourism and IT, presenting opportunities for Indian firms to cooperate with Lam Dong and other provinces in the region.



He asked businesses from both sides to discuss collaboration opportunities, and invited Lam Dong’s farming companies to visit India to explore opportunities with Indian partners.



The Consulate General of India will continue holding joint events to promote trade, investment, tourism, and cultural exchanges in the near future, he said.



Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of the Lam Dong provincial People's Committee Pham S said many key products of Lam Dong have been exported to India, amounting to tens of millions of USD over the past years. However, the level of cooperation is yet to match the existing potential and advantages.



At the event, 45 memoranda of understanding and trade contracts in principle between Indian businesses and the Central Highlands provinces were signed.



Indian enterprises also learned about farm produce, apparel and specialties at the booths of regional businesses, thus exploring the possibility of expanding bilateral cooperation./.