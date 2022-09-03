The three southern central provinces are located on the trans-Vietnam tourist route with rich tourism resources.

They agreed that each locality needs to identify its strengths of natural resources and unique tourism products to build a common tourism product “1 tour-3 destinations”.

According to insiders, the three provinces should train high-quality tourism service staff, coordinate with airlines to open charter flights, and open flights to some major cities of China and the Republic of Korea, and Japan./.

VNA