Central Public Security Party Committee urged to make thorough preparations for Party Congress
Hanoi (VNA) - Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on June 22 asked the Central Public Security Party Committee to make thorough preparations for its upcoming Party Congress.
Speaking at a conference held by the committee in Hanoi, the leader, who is also a member of the Standing Board of the Committee, expressed his hope that the public security sector would pay more heed to Party building and perform its political tasks well.
He emphasised the need to build a strong Party organisation in terms of ideology, organisation, personnel, leadership methods, and working mechanisms of the People’s Public Security force, making the sector a solid pillar of the Party, State, people, and the entire political system.
For his part, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who is also a member of the Standing Board of the committee, lauded the leadership of the Central Public Security Party Committee across spheres, as well as the public security sector’s contributions to national socio-economic development, national security and defence consolidation, and Party and apparatus safeguarding.
He called for greater efforts in the fight against crime, especially drug-related, and for more attention to be paid to issues regarding economic security, finance-banking, and cyber security.
The sector’s role in the investigation and settlement of pending cases should be further promoted, he said.
In recent times the force has also proven its role on the frontline of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, significantly contributing to containment efforts./.
