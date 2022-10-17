Ceremony held in Ninh Binh to pray for stability, peace
A ceremony took place at Bai Dinh pagoda in the northern province of Ninh Binh on October 16 to pray for peace and stability in Vietnam and in the world, with the participation of public official and Buddhist monks, nuns, and followers.
Held within the framework of the Vietnam Peace Committee (VPC)’s Peace Education Programme, the event also aimed to raise awareness of people, especially the young generation, about the national tradition, patriotism, and culture.
At the event (Photo: VNA)At a talk as part of the ceremony, VPC Chairman Uong Chu Luu and Venerable Thich Duc Thien, Vice Chairman and General Secretary of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha’s Executive Council, highlighted the value of peace given unpredictable fluctuations in the world like the COVID-19 pandemic and conflicts.
They also called for solidarity and join actions to end conflict and suffering./.