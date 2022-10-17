Society Food Bank Vietnam promotes technology application for food sharing The non-profit Food Bank Vietnam on October 15 launched a programme called Food Share to promote food sharing and stop wastage.

Society Naval helicopter brings stroke-hit fisherman to mainland for treatment A naval helicopter carried a fisherman with a brain stroke from Nam Yet Island to Ho Chi Minh City for treatment on October 15 evening, according to the Naval Regional 4 High Command.

Society Union of Vietnamese People Associations in Europe holds second congress The Union of Vietnamese People Associations in Europe held the second congress in Prague, the Czech Republic, on October 15, with the participation of nearly 300 delegates and guests from 23 European countries.

Society Eighteen couples tie knot in “new lifestyle” mass wedding Eighteen couples tied the knot in an October 15 mass wedding held in “new lifestyle” practices on pedestrian streets around Hoan Kiem Lake in downtown Hanoi.