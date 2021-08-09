Ceremony held to hand over new Lao NA House
A new National Assembly (NA) building of Laos, a gift presented by the Vietnamese Party, State and people to their Lao counterparts, was handed over to the Lao side at a ceremony held in Vientiane on August 8.
The new National Assembly (NA) building of Laos (Photo: moc.gov.vn)Vientiane (VNA) - A new National Assembly (NA) building of Laos, a gift presented by the Vietnamese Party, State and people to their Lao counterparts, was handed over to the Lao side at a ceremony held in Vientiane on August 8.
The building was finished after nearly 38 months of construction. Vietnam’s Ministry of Construction was the project’s main investor and Corps 11 of the Ministry of National Defence was the constructor.
Spanning 7,000 sq.m at Thatluang Square in downtown Vientiane, a sacred place symbolising Laos’s solidarity, it was built at a total investment of about 112 million USD under the supervision of experts from Vietnam, Laos and Japan.
At the event, the participants agreed that the project to build the Lao NA House serves as proof of the great friendship between Vietnam and Laos which marks a new development in the countries’ special friendly relations./.