Society HCM City needs 323,000 labourers in 2020 Recruitment demand in Ho Chi Minh City is forecast to continue to increase in 2020, with about 323,000 additional workers needed.

Society Vietnamese Buddhist followers in RoK celebrate upcoming New Year The Vietnamese Buddhist Association in the Republic of Korea (RoK) held a spring festival at Heungryunsa pagoda, Incheon city on the December 21, on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year festival.

Society Five-fruit trees, plants shaped like rats popular for Tet Farmers in the Mekong Delta are growing new flower and plant varieties such as five-fruit trees and rat-shaped plants for the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) festival, which falls on January 25 (Year of the Rat).

Society Nghe An police arrest two men illegally transporting pangolins Traffic police in the Central province of Nghe An on December 20 arrested two men who were illegally transporting eight live pangolins on a coach.