Politics PM: Vietnam attaches importance to cultural development Vietnam always attaches importance to cultural development, considering culture both a driving force and a goal for national development, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Politics NA Chairman receives Governor of Cambodia’s Phnom Penh National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception for Governor of Cambodia's Phnom Penh Khuong Sreng on September 6 in Hanoi.

Politics Sympathy to China over severe earthquake Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 6 extended his sympathy to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang over the losses of human lives and property due to the earthquake on September 5 in China.

Politics UNESCO to continue assisting Vietnam, says Director General Audrey Azoulay Chairman of the National Commission for UNESCO Ha Kim Ngoc had a working session with UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay in northern Ninh Binh province on September 6, during which the guest pledged to continue assisting Vietnam in fields managed by UNESCO.