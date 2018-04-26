The competition in 2017 (Source: Internet)

HCM City (VNA) – The “Chief Financial Officer (CFO) – The Challenge” competition for university students, the fourth of its kind, successfully closed in Ho Chi Minh City on April 26.



The first prize went to Le Thi Thuy Ngan, a third-year student from the University of Economics and Law (UEL) under the Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City.



The competition attracted the participation of over 1,500 students from 10 universities across the city.



The winner received a cash prize of 8 million VND, a scholarship equivalent to 60 percent of tuition for the Chartered Financial Analyst/Association of Chartered Certified Accountants training courses from the FTMS Vietnam Academy, internship at the MB Securities JSC, and a full scholarship at Australia – UK English Language Centre.



Contestants in the semi-final were awarded with scholarships from sponsors while those in the final received cash, scholarships and internship at sponsoring companies.



Initiated by the UEL’s Finance and Banking Group, the competition was held for the first time in 2014.



Themed “Mergers & Acquisitions”, this year’s competition was divided into four rounds, including general knowledge, specialised knowledge, presentations and competition among the four most outstanding contestants.



Participants also had a chance to attend two seminars themed “Broker: Who are you?” and “M&A: trend and potential” with prestigious experts from Home Credit and MB Securities JSC as speakers taking part./.