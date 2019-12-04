Politics NA’s Ethnic Council delegation visits South Africa Chairman of the National Assembly’s Ethnic Council Ha Ngoc Chien is leading a delegation from the council to pay a working trip to South Africa from December 2-6.

Politics Party leader, President hails performance of public security Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has hailed the public security force for its 10 outstanding achievements in 2019.

Politics Founding anniversary of Vietnam’s People Army marked in Singapore The Vietnamese Defence Attaché Office in Singapore held a ceremony on December 3 to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army.

Politics Thailand’s National Day observed in Hanoi The Thai Embassy in Hanoi on December 3 organised a celebration to mark 92nd anniversary of Thai National Day and commemorate the birthday of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej (December 5).