Chairman of Presidential Office meets Lao Party leader
Chairman of the Presidential Office Dao Viet Trung (L) and Party General Secretary and President of Laos Bounnhang Vorachith (Photo: VNA)
Vientiane (VNA) – Member of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Presidential Office Dao Viet Trung met Party General Secretary and President of Laos Bounnhang Vorachith in Vientiane on December 4.
Trung expressed his belief that under the sound leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party headed by Vorachith, the fraternal Lao country and people will continue scoring greater achievements, realising targets set in the Resolution adopted by the 10th Party Congress, towards the party congresses at all levels and the 11th National Party Congress, fulfilling the socio-economic development plan for the 2016-2020 period, and building a Laos of peace, prosperity, independence and democracy.
Briefing the host of the outcomes of his talks with Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Office of Laos Khammeang Phongthady, Trung said both sides proposed measures to further reinforce the special traditional friendship and cooperation between the two presidential offices.
Vorachith, for his part, said Vietnam and Laos have intensified cooperation in diverse areas over the past years with ties among ministries, agencies and localities becoming increasingly substantive.
He expressed his wish that the two offices would offer mutual support to each other to fulfill tasks assigned by the two Parties and States.
During their talks in the afternoon the same day, the two heads of the presidential offices agreed to facilitate visits to share expertise; and enhance cultural, sports, history and language exchange to contribute to the ties between the two countries and offices in particular./.
