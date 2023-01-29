Champion Truong Dinh Hoang (Photo: Internet)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — Vietnamese World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia Super Middleweight champion Truong Dinh Hoang will defend his belt next month in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, though the challenger has yet to be named.

"After many days of waiting, the date is finalised. I will have my first pro match in my home town, the land that fed me and saw my growing up," he wrote on his Facebook page.

"I will try my best to give boxing lovers and my home a beautiful match. See you at Buon Ma Thuot city on Februay 26."

Hoang, 32, has a perfect professional record after three pro bouts.

He became Vietnam's first WBA Asia East Super Middleweight champion after defeating Korean rival Lee Gyu-hyun in 2019.

On February 2, 2020, he knocked out Yuttana Wongda of Thailand to lift the WBA Asia belt.

In his most recent outing, Hoang floored Indonesian Robert Kopa in the 'LEAD: The Beginning' event last October.

Last month, he cruised to a gold medal at the ninth National Sports Games, which he declared his last amateur boxing competition./.