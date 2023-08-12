Charity golf tournament in Canada raises fund for violence-hit women
The Vietnamese Consulate General in Vancouver and the ASEAN member consulates-general held a friendly sports event called the "Charity Golf Tournament" on August 11 to mark ASEAN Day and raise funds for social activities in British Columbia province of Canada.
The annual event also raised funds for women affected by violence in the locality.
Vietnamese Consul General Nguyen Quang Trung said the event holds significance as it coincides with the 28th anniversary of Vietnam's ASEAN membership and the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Canada diplomatic relations. Furthermore, Vietnam will take over the position of tournament chair starting next year.
With its history of nearly three decades, the tournament has so far raised about 260,000 CAD (193,000 USD).
This year, the first prize winner went to the Philippine team. Meanwhile, Vietnamese female golfer Julie Vu was honoured for the straightest and longest drive./.