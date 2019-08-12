At the event (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnam Red Cross Society’s chapter in the southern province of Tay Ninh has organised free health checkups for and delivered relief aid to about 500 poor Cambodians of the Vietnamese origin and Cambodians on August 11 and 12.The charity event took place in Kampong Tralach district in Cambodia’s Kampong Chhnang province as part of people-to-people diplomatic activities between the two countries.Speaking at the event, Hy Nath, head of the Kampong Chhnang Red Cross association, thanked the Vietnamese side and praised the significance of the activity in boosting the Vietnam–Cambodia solidarity and traditional friendship.According to Le Quang Trung, head of the Vietnam Red Cross Society’s Tay Ninh chapter, the total value of the medicine and aid was 240 million VND (10,341 USD).Vo Van Na, 57, a Vietnamese-origin Cambodian living in Kampong Tralach, expressed his gratitude toward the assistance. He said the aid like rice, noodle, and sugar are very helpful for those who have just moved inland from their floating houses.The Vietnamese-origin Cambodian community in Kampong Chhnang is facing a range of difficulties, especially during the implementation of the Cambodian Government’s policy to relocate families living in floating houses on Tonle Sap Lake.Since September 2018, Kampong Chhnang authorities have conducted the relocation of those households.-VNA