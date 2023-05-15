Business Reference exchange rate up 12 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,652 VND/USD on May 15, up 12 VND from the last working day of previous week (May 12).

Business Ha Nam promotes investment in Netherlands Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ha Nam province Truong Quoc Huy has called on Dutch enterprises to invest in hi-tech agriculture, supporting industry, logistics and tourism at a recent investment promotion conference in Amersfoort.

Business Hai Phong needs to make breakthroughs to deserve State's investment: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has demanded the northern port city of Hai Phong make breakthroughs to deserve the State’s investment and its position and role in the Red River Delta and Vietnam as a whole.