Chief Justice of Supreme People's Court pays working visit to Germany
Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Nguyen Hoa Binh has been leading a high-ranking delegation to visit Germany from June 29 to July 3 at the invitation of the German Federal Ministry of Justice.
Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Nguyen Hoa Binh (R) and Sebastian Bockemühl, an official of the German Federal Ministry of Justice. (Photo: VNA)
The visit aims to study a number of issues in the current judicial reform, including the institution of people's participation in trial activities, juvenile justice and court governance.
At the working session with representatives from the European network of non-professional judges. (Photo: VNA)During their stay, the Vietnamese delegates visited and had working sessions with representatives of the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe, the Federal Ministry of Justice, and the Moabit Criminal Court in Berlin; and met with the secretary general of the European network of non-professional judges.
At the working sessions, the delegation enquired about the model of amateur judges, the organisational structure and operations of the federal and state-level court systems, and the independence of judges in trial activities.
Notably, the Vietnamese delegates were updated on Germany’s juvenile justice system, which is constantly being updated and improved in line with international standards to avoid causing stresses for children who break the law, and to promote education of teenage delinquents to help prevent them from re-offending.
At the meeting with the delegation, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh briefed on cooperation between the two countries in the fields of law, political security, trade, investment, and education, as well as the situation related to the Vietnamese community in the European country.
As scheduled, the Vietnamese delegation will continue to pay a working visit to France from July 4-9 at the invitation of the Court of Cassation./.