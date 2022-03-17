Chief of VPA General Staff meets with Lao, Myanmar counterparts
Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong on March 19 had separate meetings with the heads of Lao and Myanmar delegations on the sidelines of the 19th ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces' Meeting (ACDFM-19) in Phnom Penh.
In the meeting with Lieutenant General Khamlieng Outhakaysone, Chief of the General Staff of the Lao People's Army, the two sides agreed to effectively implement existing defence cooperation agreements between Vietnam and Laos.
They spoke highly of the close comradeship, traditional relationship, solidarity, mutual support between the two countries in their past struggles for national independence and the current cause of national development.
Meanwhile, General Maung Maung Aye, Chief of the General Staff of Myanmar’s armed forces, said in the meeting with Cuong that his country hopes to further promote defence cooperation with the VPA.
Myanmar will create favourable conditions for Vietnamese citizens and businesses to operate in the country, he affirmed.
Regarding multilateral cooperation within ASEAN, both Lao and Myanmar officers affirmed that they will support and send delegations and appropriate forces to activities chaired by the VPA in 2022./.