Politics Vietnam calls on sides to ease tensions in Ukraine As a traditional friend of both Russia and Ukraine, Vietnam hopes that the sides will exercise restraint, ease tensions and continue dialogue efforts to seek a long-term solution in conformity with international law, with legitimate interests of each side taken into account, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has said.

