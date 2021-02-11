Children in norwestern region
Ethnic beauty of the mountainous region in northwestern Vietnam is preserved through folk games, traditional costumes and festivals in early Spring.
Son La province is home to 12 ethnic groups, including Kinh, Thai, H’mong, Muong, Dao, Kho Mu. (Photo: Xuan Mai/Vietnamplus)
H’mong children in Phieng Canh village, Tan Lap commune, Moc Chau district during Tet festival (Photo: Xuan Mai/Vietnamplus)
Spinning top - a popular folk game among children in northern mountainous provinces (Photo: Xuan Mai/Vietnamplus)
Children in apricot blossoming garden (Photo: Xuan Mai/Vietnamplus)
Agricultural products are offered at tourism spots (Photo: Xuan Mai/Vietnamplus)
H’Mong children in Na Ka plum forest (Photo: Xuan May/Vietnamplus)
Children in traditional costumes help promote the beauty of the northwestern region (Photo: Xuan Mai/Vietnamplus)