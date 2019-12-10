Children’s beloved cartoon charactors to perform in VN
HCM City (VNS/VNA) - The beloved Dou-PinkFong and Baby Shark are coming to HCM City, offering local children a chance to sing and dance with the popular characters.
For the first time in Vietnam, the real Pinkfong and Baby Shark will appear on stage and give world-class performances that have brought endless joy for millions of children around the world.
The 30-minute show will feature the lovely couple recreating the unique "Shark family" dance along with original songs such as Walking, Walking; Penguin Dance; and Monkey Banana. In addition to enjoying Pinkfong’s signature songs, kids will get to sing, dance and take photos with the famous duo.
Since 2016, Pinkfong and Baby Shark’s adorable and funny dance videos, produced by SmartStudy company, have spread around the world and made every child worldwide sing and dance along.
The music video Baby Shark Dance with the iconic “shark family" dance moves and playful music has had more than 4 billion views (as of November), becoming one of the five most viewed YouTube videos worldwide.
The lively melody of the song is known by millions of families and children, with Baby Shark placing 32rd on the Top 100 Billboard charts in the US this year.
Pinkfong and Baby Shark are one of the few cartoon characters to have their own world tour.
In 2018, the "Pinkfong & Baby Shark Live Musical" attracted more than 80,000 children and families in the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and Macau.
This year, to celebrate the jubilant festive season at the end of the year, HTV3 DreamsTV is bringing the real Pinkfong and Baby Shark to Vietnam to meet and dance with children in an event named DreamsLand.
DreamsLand is a weekend playground where children can spend time with their parents and experience the world of creativity through music and the arts; dance to special art and music performances, engage in creative educational games; and meet their favorite characters, including the duo Pinkfong and Baby Shark.
The DreamsLand series of events will take place on December 21-22./.