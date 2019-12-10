Culture - Sports SEA Games 30: Vietnam wins 80 golds after nine days The Vietnamese sports delegation won a total of 14 gold medals on December 9, the ninth competition day of the ongoing 30th SEA Games in the Philippines, bringing the total to 80 so far, surpassing the target of 65.

Culture - Sports Ha Nhi group celebrates traditional new year The 11th lunar month is when the Ha Nhi minority group celebrate their traditional new year, known as Khu Su Cha. This is the time for people to relax, entertain, reunite and send best wishes for the new year. The holiday lasts for five days, after which the group starts planting the new crop.